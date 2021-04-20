Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

