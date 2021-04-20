Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.
Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.29.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
