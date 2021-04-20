Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

WIT opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Wipro by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 63,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 917.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 174,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 157,240 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 174,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.