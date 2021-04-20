FY2021 Earnings Estimate for K92 Mining Inc. Issued By Clarus Securities (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Clarus Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.46.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KNT. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.25 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

KNT opened at C$7.50 on Tuesday. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 31.51.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$62.56 million for the quarter.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

