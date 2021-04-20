Analysts Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.51. Hub Group reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Hub Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Hub Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

HUBG opened at $68.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $70.29.

Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

