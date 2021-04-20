Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

WAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

WAL opened at $102.14 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $104.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

