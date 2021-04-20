Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 46.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.13.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $644.42 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $485.01 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $624.23 and its 200-day moving average is $630.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

