Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 46.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Charter Communications by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,849,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 30.9% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.13.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications stock opened at $644.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $624.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.60. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $485.01 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

