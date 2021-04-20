UMB Bank N A MO Grows Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in International Paper were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after buying an additional 470,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,201,000 after buying an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IP opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.80. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $57.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

