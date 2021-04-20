Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $321,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.

