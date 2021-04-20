The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

