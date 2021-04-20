Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 980 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 296.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 397.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 61,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.35.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.