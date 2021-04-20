Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,523,000 after buying an additional 72,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after buying an additional 376,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,788,000 after buying an additional 69,807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after buying an additional 48,375 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,011,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNA opened at $236.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.78 and a 12 month high of $237.54.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,385,124.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,946 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

