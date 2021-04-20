Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 614.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $18,691,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of 109.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.