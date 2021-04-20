Short Interest in Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Decreases By 24.2%

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,059,900 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 1,398,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,754,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS LLKKF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26. Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Get Lake Resources alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lake Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.