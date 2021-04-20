Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 45,265 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 54,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

NYSE:K opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.93. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,756,725 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

