Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
TPZ opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.
