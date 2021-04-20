Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

TPZ opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

