Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HSNGY opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.60. Hang Seng Bank has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 82.93%.
About Hang Seng Bank
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
