Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HSNGY opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.60. Hang Seng Bank has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 82.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

