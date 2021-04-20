Short Interest in JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Expands By 33.0%

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,900 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 448,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,986.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JFEEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JFE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JFEEF opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. JFE has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $13.26.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JFE had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

