SM Energy (SM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

SM Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 80.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SM Energy has a payout ratio of -2.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SM Energy to earn ($1.38) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1.4%.

Shares of SM stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 6.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The company had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SM. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

