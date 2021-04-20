Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (DNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) announced a dividend on Monday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DNE opened at GBX 348.25 ($4.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.89 million and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 342.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 327.71. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 225.31 ($2.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 384.84 ($5.03).

In other news, insider Angela Lane purchased 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44) per share, with a total value of £14,912.40 ($19,483.15).

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company specializes in the provision of private equity finance. The Company’s objective is to target a rate of return on equity of approximately 8% per annum over the long-term. The Company aims to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in private equity funds.

