Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HGLB opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71.

