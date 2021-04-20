Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

