Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
