Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 44 on May 21st

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 1,242.25 ($16.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,115.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 911.39. Secure Trust Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,265 ($16.53). The company has a market capitalization of £231.48 million and a P/E ratio of 14.55.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

