Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of USA opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $9.03.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.