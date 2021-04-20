Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSE ETG opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.