Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,058 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCP. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,597 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,821,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,393,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 424,805.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 594,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after buying an additional 594,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,556.1% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 339,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 326,493 shares during the last quarter.

BSCP opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

