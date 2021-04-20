Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atento from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $23.30 on Friday. Atento has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $369.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.99 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atento will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Atento as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

