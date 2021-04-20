CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CWXZF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James cut shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

