Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,495 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,495 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

