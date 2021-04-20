GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,536.21 ($20.07).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,328.60 ($17.36) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,281.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,343.37. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The company has a market capitalization of £66.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.70%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Insiders have acquired a total of 638 shares of company stock valued at $866,798 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

