Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $147.76 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.87.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

