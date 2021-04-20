Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.17.

NYSE:ES opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

