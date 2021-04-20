Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.