Stephens Lowers Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Equal Weight

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $922.16 million, a PE ratio of -106.29 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $47.65.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $310,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,105 shares of company stock worth $3,170,936 in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Chuy’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chuy’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Chuy’s by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Chuy’s by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

