Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.64% from the stock’s current price.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.34.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.