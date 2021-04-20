Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Update

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CLMT opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.73. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $553.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.60 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

