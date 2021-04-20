Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Up 28.9% in March

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,200 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 420,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 3.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

