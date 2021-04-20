Bogart Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after buying an additional 1,704,020 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,906,000 after buying an additional 1,331,609 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.35.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $127.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.33. The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.80 and a twelve month high of $128.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

