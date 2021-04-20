Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,307 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after acquiring an additional 361,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,083,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.15. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The company has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of -67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.