GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 574 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $220.31 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.56 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of -59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.97 and a 200 day moving average of $211.77.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

