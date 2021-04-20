GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $161.71 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average of $151.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.