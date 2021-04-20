First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. First Busey reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Busey.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $103.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.73 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Busey has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $26.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.