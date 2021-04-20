IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Position Raised by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in IMAX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in IMAX by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in IMAX by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 440,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

NYSE IMAX opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $55,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

