Analysts Expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.63. The Blackstone Group reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $79.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $80.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $13,099,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

