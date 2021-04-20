19,073 Shares in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Acquired by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,250,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 42,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.75. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $81.28.

