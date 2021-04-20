Clarus Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Clarus Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Dawson Geophysical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,172,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. Dawson Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.09%.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

