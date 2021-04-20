United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Raymond James

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

UAL opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.57) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,380,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 890,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

