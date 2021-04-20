BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

NASDAQ:BFIN opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.60. BankFinancial has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $11.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

