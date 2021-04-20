Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on B2Gold to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.21.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$6.21 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.25 and a 1 year high of C$9.99. The stock has a market cap of C$6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$609.41 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

