IOST Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Billion (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. One IOST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOST has traded up 14% against the dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $829.36 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00066851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019381 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00054602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00088368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.60 or 0.00646324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00041246 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,374,175,762 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IOSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.